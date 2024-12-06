Brina's Jamaican Kitchen serving up traditional Caribbean drinks

A town centre restaurant is looking forward to selling traditional Caribbean alcoholic drinks over the festive period.

Brina's Jamaican Kitchen, located on the town's Wooer Street, will be offering diners a chance to pair their meals with Island inspired mixes and a unique selection of beers, wines and spirits, as well as a Caribbean inspired rum called Island Slice, distilled much closer to home in Dumbarton by St Lucian born entrepreneur Sylvester Herman.

Also on offer will be Jamaica’s Red Stripe Beer, along with the island’s new Christmas drink – Sorrel Rum, released by renowned Jamaican chef Dom Taylor.

Owner and chef Brina hopes this will cement her restaurant’s reputation as a hub for culinary and cultural experiences that go beyond the plate. It has already earned a loyal flowing enjoying the traditional food on offer.

Brina's in Wooer Street will be able to serve alcohol over the festive period. Pic: Contributed

As the restaurant enters this new chapter, Brina and her team are eager to welcome even more visitors to experience their unique "slice of Jamaica".

She said: "Whether you’re a long-time fan of Caribbean cuisine or trying it for the first time, Brina's Jamaican Kitchen promises an unforgettable dining experience filled with flavour, history, and the joyful spirit of the islands.”

The introduction of the licence is perfect for the festive season where the opening hours for the restaurant have been extended now including Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for dinner service with lunch and dinner service continuing from Thursday to Sunday.

Anyone wishing to book a table should call 01324 6446243 or vsit the website here