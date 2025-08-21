Brightstone Spaces business centre marks its first year in Falkirk

A Falkirk business centre has celebrated its first year in the town with a summer barbecue for clients, partners and friends – marking 12 months of growth, collaboration and community.

Since opening its doors in 2024, Brightstone Spaces in Williamson Street has become home to 25 businesses and 45 individuals, offering a flexible and professional base for companies of all shapes and sizes. From startups to established firms, the centre has quickly become a hub of enterprise, with its clients collectively generating an estimated £2.5 million in annual turnover.

In just one year, Brightstone Spaces has also welcomed more than 10,000 visitors through its doors, the majority attending appointments with resident businesses – a sign of the busy and vibrant community that has taken root.

Co-founders Chris Brown and Andrew Harkins say the milestone is just the beginning.

Co-founders Chris Brown and Andrew Harkins mark Brightstone Spaces first year in Falkirk. (Pic: contributed)

“When we launched in Falkirk, our vision was to create more than just office space, we wanted to provide an environment where businesses can thrive, collaborate and grow,” said Chris.

“It’s been incredible to see the energy in the building and the successes of the companies who’ve chosen to base themselves here.”

With flexible office suites, meeting rooms and all-inclusive packages, Brightstone Spaces aims to continue supporting local enterprise.

Andrew added: “Falkirk has such a strong business community, and we’re proud to be part of it. If you’re looking for a space to grow your business, we’d love to hear from you.”