Bright smiles all round as Stenhousemuir dentist practice scoops award

There were bright smiles all round at Tryst Dental Practice in Stenhousemuir after the company won the Outstanding Contribution of the Year category in the Scottish Dental Awards 2019.

The merit is given to those who have made a significant contribution to their local community, from fundraising, charity work, volunteering or through involvement in community groups or local organisations.

Business manager Linsey Paton said: “This award recognises our long-term commitment to supporting a range of community projects.

“We enjoy working with many community partners including Stenhousemuir FC, Larbert High School, Tryst Community Sports Club, The British Heart Foundation, Strathcarron Hospice and Kersiebank Community Project, to name just a few.

“We would like to thank our fantastic team who provide a friendly and welcoming environment and also to our loyal and supportive patients.”

A Scottish Dental Awards spokeswoman said: “The judges were hugely impressed with the numerous ways in which the team have contributed to their local community, and the significant impact this has had.

“The team have instigated, or been involved in, a wide range of projects which have clearly enhanced the knowledge and awareness of multiple groups on topics related not just to oral health, but health and wellbeing more broadly.

“The judges commented on the fact that the team continue to invest in sustainability and onward learning in these communities by training others, and have invested time and resources – both financial and human – altruistically.”