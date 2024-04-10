Branching out: Grangemouth timber merchant launches new online service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grangemouth-based firm’s new and improved e-commerce platform will have an increased product offering for DIY customers and those without trade accounts. DIY customers will now be able to create their own account, allowing them to shop online and in branch.

They can also pay using Google Pay and Apple Pay, create project lists, and access easy-to-use calculators to work out required quantities.

For trade customers, the site will have individual user logins to access the same benefits they would usually gain in-store, and more. From agreed pricing and instant quotes, to finance details like the ability to pay outstanding invoices, as well as managing job quotes for customers using their business or brand name, it gives tradespeople the opportunity to do their admin outside of normal branch hours.

MGM's timber decking is available to order through the online service(Picture: submitted)

Steve Galbraith, managing director of MGM Timber, said: “Customer service is one of our greatest strengths at MGM Timber, so we are not aiming to completely replace the in-branch experience for customers.

"Our branches will still be open for in-person support, as well as by phone, but we are also conscious that people expect better online services generally, so our new website will improve the user experience for DIY customers or anyone shopping without a trade account.

"We have made the site easier to navigate with clear product specifications, and a better range of deals and discounts. Many of our trade customers have told us that fitting all their admin into their usual working day is challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So having the ability to check costs, place orders, and pay invoices in their own time would make their jobs easier and this new service will support them. We’ll always be happy to welcome people to one of our 15 branches but we’re building for the future, and we hope this creates efficiencies for our customers and supports a better overall experience.”