Braes brewery is Edinburgh bound for major capital beer festival
Founded in Braeview, California, in 2023 the micro brewery has gone from strength to strength and now have their very own bar and live music venue – The Rock Bottom – in Falkirk’s Callendar Riggs, where beer and live sounds flow together in perfect harmony.
Ondrej Rafaj, brewery founder, has a background in marketing and software engineering, but has always been a home brewer at heart and enlisted brother-in-law Vojtech Hrdina to help him realise his dream.
Proving it produces an above average beverage, Not That California Brewing Company will be one of the select breweries in the line-up at this year's Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 4 to help celebrate Scotland’s thriving independent craft beer scene.
The event will take place in Edinburgh’s iconic Cold Town House from noon to 6pm.
