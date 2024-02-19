Boxing clever: Falkirk business park could soon be home to a new gym
An application to change the use of a unit at a Falkirk business park to create a gym has now been lodged with the local authority.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Artur Aniolowski made the application on Monday, February 12 to alter the premises at Unit 4, Granary Square, Bankside.
The proposal is scheduled to be dealt with by Falkirk Council planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Facebook currently has a page devoted to Artur Boxing Gym, which offers boxing, kick boxing, fitness classes and personal training sessions at Granary Business Park.