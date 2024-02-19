News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Boxing clever: Falkirk business park could soon be home to a new gym

An application to change the use of a unit at a Falkirk business park to create a gym has now been lodged with the local authority.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Artur Aniolowski made the application on Monday, February 12 to alter the premises at Unit 4, Granary Square, Bankside.

The proposal is scheduled to be dealt with by Falkirk Council planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Facebook currently has a page devoted to Artur Boxing Gym, which offers boxing, kick boxing, fitness classes and personal training sessions at Granary Business Park.

Related topics:FalkirkFacebookFalkirk Council