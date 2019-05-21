Bosses planning to finally open Falkirk Distillery this year

A whisky distillery that’s been almost a decade in the making is finally set to open this year.

Falkirk Distillery Company Ltd is looking forward to welcoming in customers after originally being granted planning permission to build its premises in Salmon Inn Road, Polmont in 2010.

In 2017, The Falkirk Herald told how the firm intended to open later that year with the hope of attracting 75,000 visitors annually. However, the wait for whisky fans in the district remains ongoing.

Bosses say their “dream” of launching the distillery will soon become a reality as work on the development is nearing completion. It will be a while yet before the firm can sell a proper Falkirk district whisky, though, as a spirit isn’t whisky until it has been distilled for at least three years.

Director Fiona Stewart said: “Falkirk Distillery Company Ltd started a dream which is now coming to life. The company is working with advisors from across the industry, including Ian MacMillan, a well-known master distiller and blender, to bring forward the completion of the distillery and plan to produce their first spirit later this year.

“FDC Ltd hase been working tirelessly since 2010 using local labour and skills to bring the project to life including building a visually striking distillery on the doorstep of the people of Falkirk. Inside the magnificent building are two copper stills which can produce 1.1 million litres of spirit and a four-tonne mash tun, each of which has a long history in whisky distilling having come from the Caperdonich Distillery at Rothes, Aberlour.”

On the grounds of the distillery there will also be a visitor centre, a restaurant which caters for 80 people, a car park with space for 120 vehicles and ten coaches, six retail units and a bonded warehouse. To encourage tourists and customers to visit other parts of the region, the site will display information about the nearby historic Antonine Wall.

Ms Stewart added: “Many people have expressed an interest in being part of the Falkirk Distillery by subscribing to the soon-to-be launched Founders Club which will be available to all who would like to be a part of, and enjoy the fruits of, this historical project which is bringing great benefits to the Falkirk area.”