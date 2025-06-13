Bonnybridge resident hopes local authority likes the look of hair salon plans
A householder is looking for permission to turn the garage at her property into a hair salon.
Vicky Munro lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 30, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, June 11, for a proposed certificate of lawful use to enable her to use her garage at 4 Ford Road, Bonnybridge, as a hair salon.
The proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of August 10.
