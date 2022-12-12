Bonnybridge opticians forced to close after flooding
A branch of For Eyes opticians has been forced to close its doors to customers today after suffering extensive flooding damage.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 11:33am
A sign placed on the shutters of the Main Street premises stated: “Due to significant water damage due to flooding we have no option but to close the Bonnybridge store until all safety checks and repairs are done.
"We are operating appointments from the Denny and Camelon stores."
It was stated the branch will hopefully open at some point today or on Tuesday at the latest.