Healthcare manufacturer E&O Laboratories Ltd has built up its business over more than three decades and is now a well-respected brand recognised throughout the UK diagnostic sector and across 36 countries worldwide.

Founded in 1990 by Virginia Lucey, she is confident the Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) will secure the future for this local employer.

Ms Lucey said: “We have an experienced young diverse management team at the helm and a loyal workforce who all enjoy operating in a modern team environment. I felt it was time to hand over more leadership responsibility to the staff who will continue to build our strong brand.

E&O Laboratories Ltd, left to right, finance director Judith Dawkins, managing director Virginia Lucey and quality director Eddie Scott. Pic: Contributed

"After careful consideration, it was decided that the option of transferring ownership to the employees using an EOT would benefit each and every employee. I believe this is a very positive decision that will enhance the business longevity, secure jobs for the future and ensure our culture remains progressive, modern, fair, and non-corporate.”

With its headquarters in a rural location near Bonnybridge, the company built its reputation for harvesting and selling donor animal blood to NHS bacteriology laboratories throughout the UK. In 1995 E&O diversified its products to include ready-to-use culture media and built its first GMP cleanroom facility.

With 70 employees and a turnover of £5.5m, major investment followed in 2013, with a new facility in Cumbernauld and farming activities extended its into West Lothian.

In 2020 the company was faced with a huge decision after 80 per cent of the microbiology product orders stopped overnight when the pandemic hit. Faced with furloughing staff and dwindling production, the company focused on virology reagents, including tubes, swabs, labelling, packaging, quality control testing and compliance criteria.

Despite Covid restrictions, the company broke all previous sales records and helped to contribute to the global response of the worldwide pandemic. Running three shifts with 170 employees, they achieved a record turnover.

In 2022 E&O invested in a new industrial unit in Reading, followed by the installation of a cold room storage and warehousing equipment unit to make a new southern distribution hub which began operations last summer.

Ms Lucey has no plans to leave the business and will remain as managing director, taking a position on the board of the EOT alongside finance director Judith Dawkins, plus three employee trustees – technical manager Dr Douglas Cameron, administration manager Ann Turner and operations manager Alan Kelly.

Ms Dawkins said: “We are a very diverse business, with a unique working environment/culture which has driven our success. Virginia has demonstrated great vision in taking this path. Employee ownership will allow us to continue to grow and innovate whilst securing local jobs”.