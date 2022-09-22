Bonnybridge hairdresser retires after 57 years
A Bonnybridge hairdresser has hung up his scissors and comb for the last time after more than five decades.
David Burns, a well kent face at Pretam Beau in Bonnybridge, has retired after working in the salon for 57 years.
David, 75, started his hairdressing career in the High Street shop at the age of 18.
However, he bid farewell to the hairdressers and his customers at the weekend.
Daughter Nicole Peebles, who has worked alongside her dad for the past 31 years, said: “Dad has mixed emotions about retiring.
"He broke his leg 10 weeks ago and that’s the biggest factor in why he’s retiring now.
"He has a lot of happy memories there, but obviously he’s sad to be leaving, especially given the circumstances.
"His clients weren’t clients, they were friends to him.
"He’d built up so many friendships over the years and had lots of loyal clients.
"We held a get together on Saturday to say thank you to the clients and also so everyone could pop in and wish him well.
"Dad knows nearly everyone in the village.
"People have been saying it’s not the same without him standing outside the salon.”
David was brought up in Camelon and he lived there with wife Janet when they first got married.
They spent some time living in Bainsford, before moving to Bonnybridge in 1982.
Nicole, 47, said: “Dad’s almost always worked in Bonnybridge.
"There was maybe a year if you’re lucky he worked elsewhere, but he went back to Bonnybridge.
"John Retson started Pretam Beau before dad worked there.
"Dad worked for John and then they became business partners.
"When John gave up, he gave the lease of the salon to dad.”
And David’s continued to run the business ever since.
However, David’s retirement marks the end of an era for both him and his family, as the salon has been a family affair for some time.
Nicole added: "I’ve been working there with him for 31 years, since I was 16.
“My two girls worked in the salon on a Saturday when they were at school.
“When they left school they went on to do different things, they weren’t interested in hair.”
Pretam Beau will certainly be missed by the family.