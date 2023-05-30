Bonnybridge firm E&R Moffat celebrate diamond anniversary with top engineering award
E&R Moffat of Bonnybridge was launched by two brothers in 1963 and started of its diamond anniversary year by picking up a top award at the Scottish Engineering Awards.
Founders Eddie and Reid Moffat are both in their 90s but remarkably still involved in the business, while Eddie’s son William is the managing director.
The company produces catering equipment and last year invested £1.2 million in new automation, handling and laser cutting machinery in their 100,000 sq. ft factory at Seabegs Road.
Their expertise and commitment to quality and innovation, saw the firm receive the 2023 Business Transformation Award at the recent Scottish Engineering Awards.
After accepting the award, William Moffat said: “We are very honoured and proud to receive this year’s Business Transformation Award. Scotland has a strong heritage of successful manufacturing and engineering businesses and for Moffat to receive this accolade from Scottish Engineering, and from our peers, is a very proud moment indeed.
"This award is a testament to each and every one of our employees, whose dedication, commitment and endeavour has seen our company achieve great things since the global pandemic in 2020.
"Their willingness to adapt to new working methods and embrace our culture of continuous improvement has helped provide a strong foundation for our current and future business objectives. As a wee Bonnybridge based family business about to celebrate their 60th year, we’re delighted to accept this distinguished award.”
A spokesperson for the company said: “Using a combination of traditional hand-crafted sheet metalwork skills with the latest in CNC machinery and software we offer a wide range of standard products with the flexibility for tailor made /bespoke products.
“Our focus is always to deliver a quality product whilst being committed to continuous Improvement and Innovation headed by our onsite R&D Department, ensuring we meet our customers’ high expectations. Our experienced sales and engineering team are on hand to offer guidance and advice on product choice and technical support, while our team of factory trained service engineers provide after sales back up throughout the United Kingdom.”