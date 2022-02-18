Bonnybridge dog groomer backs call for mandatory first aid qualifications for pet professionals

DMG Pet Grooming and Training in Lochgreen is throwing its weight behind the Safe Pets and People campaign, alongside the likes of the RSPCA and national qualification provider the iPET Network.

Denise McGlennon, the grooming salon and training school's owner, believes that in order to gain the trust of customers, it is vital that they know that their pets are in safe hands.

Denise McGlennon, owner of DMG Pet Grooming and Training in Lochgreen, Bonnybridge

Currently, it is not mandatory for any pet professional to have first aid training, but many industry chiefs are calling for the rules to change.

Denise said: "We are proud to support Safe Pets and People and hope that by spreading the word more people will sign the petition and help us make a change.

"First aid skills are so important, both from a trust perspective, and you could literally save a life!"

Last weekend the salon hosted a special canine first aid course, where participants received training in vital first aid skills.

Denise added: "Those doing the iPET Network level 3 diploma in dog grooming and salon management course with us do it as part of the course, but this was the most jam packed first aid course I have ever delivered.

"Everyone who works with animals should do this course or any first aid course. It is part of being a responsible professional, the rules really do need to change."

To sign the petition go to www.safepetsandpeople.org

