Organiser Amy Turnbull said: “We’ve been encouraged by Greggs to raise some funds for Children in Need and the staff have taken on the challenge, collecting prizes to put towards a raffle and tombola which will take place on Friday, November 18 in the shop during opening hours.

"We also have other competitions going on from now until November 18, including a guess Teddy’s birthday and guess how many sweets are in the jar game, as well as some activity packs to pick up in store, which kids can return and enter a colouring in contest.

“We have also organised a charity pub quiz night in the Broomhill Inn, Bonnybridge on Friday, November 18 at 7pm with the one and only quiz master Jamie Allison and tickets are on sale now.

Staff at Greggs will be holding a variety of fundraising events for Children in Need this month

“As part of the quiz night we will be having some games, including a raffle and a doughnut eating contest where we hope to crown Bonnybridge’s doughnut eating champion.”

BBC Children in Need has been helping children and young people in every corner of the UK be the best they can be for more than half a century.

It funds thousands of charities and projects in every corner of the UK, that support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities to flourish.