Bonnybridge bakers 'knead' help to raise some dough for Children in Need 2024

Staff at a local branch of Greggs will once again be looking to coin in cash for Children in Need through a number of events and activities in the run up to the big day.

This year’s Children in Need takes place on Friday, November 15 and the gang at the Bridge Street, Bonnybridge branch of Greggs will be trying to top the amazing £3370 the helped to raise for the cause last year through a bingo night and a children’s fun day.

A spokesperson for Bonnybridge Greggs said: “This year we are striving to do even better and raise even more money. We are hosting an 80s bingo and disco night on Saturday, November 2, in the Archibald Russell Centre and are still selling tickets in the Greggs Bonnybridge shop if anyone would like to purchase them.

"It will be an amazing night filled with games and loads of chances to win prizes all in aid of raising money for Children in Need 2024. The night will be hosted by the Jamie Allison, who hosted our last two charity nights, as well as hosting a number of other local charity events.

Staff at Greggs in Bonnybridge are once again raising cash for Children in Need through a number of events and activities (Picture: Submitted)

“Alongside our bingo, Amy Turnbull from Just Baked will be selling some lovely goodies she has prepared. After the bingo is finished, the 80s disco will commence, which will include all of everyone’s favourite music from the 80s as well as glow sticks and balloons to enjoy the night.”

The bingo event starts at 7pm and the disco will finish at 11pm.

As well as selling Pudsey ears and pin badges in the shop, staff will be cycling 976 miles – the equivalent of John O’Groats to Land’s End – from now rightup to the big day.

Staff said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting another amazing charity event for Children in Need 2024. It feels so fulfilling to be able to see the money go to good use.

“Last year, we were given to tickets to attend the live show, which was due to our fundraising efforts from 2023. Getting to meet the people the money is going to was so fulfilling and makes it all worthwhile.

“We really hope to help as much people as we possibly can this year.”