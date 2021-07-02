Bo’ness pub joins John Muir Way passport scheme and walkers, cyclists can benefit

The Corbie Inn in the town’s Corbiehall has worked with the charity Sustrans to install new bike racks.

The venue has also signed up to the John Muir Way Passport Scheme – offering discounts to passport holders.

It will also act as a “stamping station” for JMW passports and sell passports.

Staff member Louise Kennedy at the Corbie Inn's new cycle racks

Gail Fairholm from the Corbie Inn said: “We’re just a few hundred yards from the John Muir Way itself and welcome walkers and cyclists exploring the coast-to-coast route.

“We’re pleased to improve our services for these visitors.

“We can now offer cyclists proper racking to store their bikes and give discounts to John Muir Way passport holders. We’ve also agreed to sell the passports.

“In addition, we offer free Wi-Fi and tourist information and free water top-ups for visitors’ water bottles.”

The tie-in was welcomed by Kristen Layne, Scottish Greenways programme coordinator at Sustrans Scotland.

She said: “The Corbie Inn has been a true community champion, encouraging more people to make happier, healthier and more sustainable journey choices in Bo’ness.

“Our programme wants to make it easier for local residents and everyone visiting the area to walk, wheel and cycle.

“Partnership work with enthusiastic and supportive local businesses like the Corbie Inn is key in making this a reality.

“The pub’s efforts - to make the area a more attractive destination for walkers, wheelers and cyclists - have already made a hugely positive impact, and Sustrans has been delighted to support this work by providing safe cycle parking facilities through the Scottish Greenways Programme.”

The pub is run by Gail and her husband Giles.

The original pub building dates back more than 100 years and was re-opened as the Corbie Inn in October 2011.

Gavin Morton, marketing development officer for the Green Action Trust - which manages the John Muir Way - said: “We’re delighted to have the Corbie Inn on board.

“Gail and Giles’ enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile with their new facilities is very welcome and we look forward to working with more Bo’ness businesses on this initiative.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.