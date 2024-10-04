Bo'ness Motor Museum waits to see if council planners put the brakes on boundary fence

By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:02 GMT
A local museum hopes the marquee and boundary fence it has erected at its premises will be able to remain in place.

Colin Anderson lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on September 30, which was validated on Tuesday, October 1, to allow a boundary fence and temporary marquee to remain in place at Bo’ness Motor Museum, Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness.

Planning officers with delegated powers are expected to make a decision no later than the deadline date of November 30.

