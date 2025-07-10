Bo'ness housing development site manager takes home national award

The experienced site manager has earned himself a prestigious industry accolade for his work at a local housing development.

Duncan Currie, of Miller Homes, was presented with an NHBC (National House Building Council) Pride in the Job Quality Award to acknowledge the vital role he played in making the Bo’ness Antonine Brae development a reality.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in the UK housebuilding industry, the Pride in the Job Awards recognise site managers who demonstrate exceptional standards in build quality, health and safety, and overall site management, with winners chosen through a rigorous judging process.

Duncan was selected from thousands of site managers across the UK, placing him among a standout group of just 450 recipients of a 2025 Quality award.

Miller Homes site manager Duncan Currie earned himself a national award for his work at a Bo'ness housing development (Picture: Submitted)

He said: “It’s been fantastic to be part of such a fantastic new community and see Antonine Brae take shape, so receiving this award is a real career highlight for

me.

"It reflects not only the work I’ve been doing but the efforts of the whole site team who consistently deliver exceptional service and high-quality homes every day. Having all that recognised has make this a proud moment for all of us.”

Duncan will now progress to the next stage of the competition, where he will be considered for a coveted Seal of Excellence and potential Regional Award.

David Mathie, Miller Homes production director, added: “The awards highlight the skill, effort and commitment it takes to deliver homes of the highest standard – something we pride ourselves on at Miller Homes – so it’s brilliant to see Duncan’s leadership and the team’s hard work recognised.”

