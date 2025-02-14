Bo'ness food producer dishes up opportunity for 11 people to become apprentices

A food production company is serving up the opportunity for 11 people to join its workforce.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Bakkavor in Bo’ness announced new opportunities as part of its award-winning programme for 2025.

The 11 jobs in Bo’ness will be part of 74 apprenticeship roles being created by Bakkavor nationally by the leading provider of fresh prepared food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the jobs aren’t just open to youngsters as last year the company told how they had started three engineering apprentices from their existing workforce – one was in his mid-30s doing a different job but wanted the opportunity, while their health and safety apprentice in his mid-50s was previously the union rep but jumped at the chance of this new role.

Bakkavor recently presented long service awards and now they want others to join their team. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Bo’ness team at Bakkavor specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK’s largest grocery retailers and the business have been a major employer in the area for more than 40 years.

Apprentice roles available in Bo’ness are: two in engineering - Level 3 Advanced Engineering; one food technologist – Level 6 SCQF Food & Drink Operations; one supply chain - Level 6 SCQF Food & Drink Operations; six in food & drink operations - Level 6 SCQF Food & Drink Operations; and one in finance.

A company spokesman said apprentices take on real responsibility from day one, contributing to key business activities and projects while studying for a nationally recognised qualification and earning a salary. They also gain valuable life skills through community and charity initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s apprenticeship programme Designed to Empower Talent has been running for over a decade and provides structured learning and support to help individuals build careers.

It focuses on two key levels:

Advanced Apprenticeship (two years): Ideal for school leavers, this programme combines employment, training, and development. Advanced Engineering Apprenticeships extend to four years, reflecting the importance of mastering technical skills.

Higher Apprenticeship (two years): Designed for individuals who wish to develop specialist knowledge and take on greater responsibility early in their careers.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor in Bo'ness, said: “As the UK’s leading provider of fresh prepared food, we aim to attract and develop the best talent in our sector and our Apprenticeship Programme offers a broad range of opportunities for people interested in starting a career in a fast-moving and dynamic business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last decade, many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and interesting long-term careers with us. As a community-based business, we are extending apprenticeship opportunities across our sites, allowing us to create career opportunities for local people in many key regions around the UK. This year builds on our biggest apprenticeship programme in a decade; we have seen its value to our business, and we are delighted to create further opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”

Applications are now open and more information here