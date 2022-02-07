Bo’ness businesswoman joins ambassadors to help close gender gap in enterprise

Anna Bell is part of the latest cohort of women business owners who will provide accessible, visible role models for other women looking to start and grow their own business.

She is the founder of Anna Bell Coaching - and said she was delighted to join the initiative.

WES is a community interest company which works to ensure women have access to the gender specific support they need to start-up and thrive in business.

Anna said: “I am delighted to be chosen for this role because it’s an opportunity to inspire and encourage more women to start and grow their businesses.

“Women’s Enterprise Scotland has been doing important work for 10 years now, championing women-led and women owned businesses to fulfil their economic potential.”

The new intake takes the WES Ambassador cohort to over 70 women, owning and running businesses across the country.

Sectors represented are wide ranging, from food, travel and textiles to professional services, wellbeing, hospitality and manufacturing.

Anna has been supporting people online throughout the pandemic - both locally and globally – using her skills and experience in adapting to change.

She even published her first book called ‘Roots for Growth’ during lockdown in January 2021.

She added: “Women owned businesses contribute £8.8bn Gross Value Add into the Scottish economy and have created over 230,000 jobs, but there is so much more that could be done.

