Bakkavor Salads is running an apprenticeship programme at its base in Bo'ness. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The company is the town’s largest employer and continues to offer a wide range of career opportunities within the local community. Through its apprenticeship programme it is investing in developing tomorrow’s managers.

Liam Bradshaw, who is two months into his Technical Apprenticeship Programme in Quality Assurance, said: “It is a two year programme with on-the-job training as well as additional online courses with seminars and independent study. I love the scheme and I’m enjoying meeting new people and learning new skills. My aim is to be a Technical Manager at Bo’ness and this is a big step towards realising that goal.”

Figen Veli is two months into her Supply Chain Apprentice Programme. She said she “jumped at the chance” to apply for the programme having been working at Bakkavor for three years in production. She said: “The support I have received from my colleagues and supervisors throughout has been invaluable and I have made so many new friends. Knowing there is always someone around to help and guide me is something I value so much.”

In addition to creating new job opportunities this year, the Bakkavor Bo'ness team has also celebrated the loyalty of its long-serving colleagues.

Kirk Connor, General Manager at Bakkavor Salads in Bo'ness said: "Here at Bakkavor we are committed to our colleagues, their wellbeing and ensuring that we present career and employment opportunities at all levels. For anyone that wants to progress through the company and experience different aspects of the business, the opportunities are there to be had. Our management team is extremely supportive of new joiners and we also aim to nurture colleagues who have stepped into apprenticeship programmes and training courses. The sheer number of staff we are recognising with long service awards evidences that people enjoy working at Bakkavor and many find they can develop long-term careers with us. With that comes stability that is good news for the business but also for the broader community at large.”