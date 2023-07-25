News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness business 'chips in' a tasty bonus of a free fish supper for 1000 hard working staff

Bakkavor Salads has come up with a unique way of rewarding staff members for their hard work and continued commitment to the company.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

After what has been an extremely busy period for the Bo’ness firm, the management team at Bakkavor are taking time this week to say a heartfelt thank you to their colleagues by extending their work breaks and laying on a free fish supper and free ice cream for every member of staff – which numbers around 1000.

Kirk Connor, Bakkavor Salads general manager, said: “At Bakkavor Salads, we’re proud to be making salads that feed people around the UK. We are also serious

about supporting our local community through a range of sponsorships and community projects.

Bakkavor Salads general manager Kirk Connor (left) joins colleagues from the Bo'ness site (Picture: Submitted)Bakkavor Salads general manager Kirk Connor (left) joins colleagues from the Bo'ness site (Picture: Submitted)
"The heartbeat of our business is our people, and we thank them all for working so hard this year at a time when we have launched dozens of new products. This is just one of the ways we can show our appreciation for their commitment.”

