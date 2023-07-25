Bo'ness business 'chips in' a tasty bonus of a free fish supper for 1000 hard working staff
After what has been an extremely busy period for the Bo’ness firm, the management team at Bakkavor are taking time this week to say a heartfelt thank you to their colleagues by extending their work breaks and laying on a free fish supper and free ice cream for every member of staff – which numbers around 1000.
Kirk Connor, Bakkavor Salads general manager, said: “At Bakkavor Salads, we’re proud to be making salads that feed people around the UK. We are also serious
about supporting our local community through a range of sponsorships and community projects.
"The heartbeat of our business is our people, and we thank them all for working so hard this year at a time when we have launched dozens of new products. This is just one of the ways we can show our appreciation for their commitment.”