Bo'ness business 'chips in' a tasty bonus of a free fish supper for 1000 hard working staff

After what has been an extremely busy period for the Bo’ness firm, the management team at Bakkavor are taking time this week to say a heartfelt thank you to their colleagues by extending their work breaks and laying on a free fish supper and free ice cream for every member of staff – which numbers around 1000.

Kirk Connor, Bakkavor Salads general manager, said: “At Bakkavor Salads, we’re proud to be making salads that feed people around the UK. We are also serious

about supporting our local community through a range of sponsorships and community projects.

Bakkavor Salads general manager Kirk Connor (left) joins colleagues from the Bo'ness site (Picture: Submitted)