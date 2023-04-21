Bo'ness Bakkavor Salads launch 17 new lines and recruit 100 staff
Sunny days are bringing a jobs boost to the area as Bakkavor Salads introduce three new products for major retailers and take on 100 new staff members.
As the country gears up for a summertime of picnics, garden parties and outdoor dining, the Bo’ness business has been busy preparing 17 new salad products that will be stocked in M&S and Tesco stores nationwide.
A company spokesperson said: “For anyone that thinks a salad is just lettuce, cucumber and tomato – think again. The team at Bakkavor Salads has been pushing the boundaries, creating an innovative new range of delicious
products that will enliven meal occasions over the summer months. The new deli salads for M&S will include hoisin noodle salad, red pepper pesto pasta, tabbouleh salad and - in time for the Coronation weekend - Coronation rice salad.”
They are also serving up a fish feast with Mexican prawn salad and a chilli and garlic prawn pasta salad, and the Bo’ness team is also making a range of healthy snacking products, including cucumber batons with chive dip,
plus shawarma chicken with red pepper humous and za’atar spice.
And for those looking for some sweet treats, the Bakkavor foodies have been busy working up new creations, including the creation apple wedges in almonds and toffee sauce plus an apple and peanut butter dip.
Now to the surge in product innovation at the site, they are also recruiting for around 100 new roles across its business at all levels. With the summer holidays looming, the business is also offering flexible part-time holiday work for UK and overseas students.
Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor Salads in Bo'ness, said: “In addition to the active role we play in the local community – creating employment and supporting a range of community groups – our team is very proud that Bo’ness is playing such a big role to help feed the nation at large. We are doing this with healthy and exciting salad products that will enliven any picnic, party or family gathering. Salads are important when it comes to supporting a healthy lifestyle and we aim to go a little bit further and ensure that a salad spread is both fun and a memorable meal occasion for people to spend with family and friends.”