As the country gears up for a summertime of picnics, garden parties and outdoor dining, the Bo’ness business has been busy preparing 17 new salad products that will be stocked in M&S and Tesco stores nationwide.

A company spokesperson said: “For anyone that thinks a salad is just lettuce, cucumber and tomato – think again. The team at Bakkavor Salads has been pushing the boundaries, creating an innovative new range of delicious

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

products that will enliven meal occasions over the summer months. The new deli salads for M&S will include hoisin noodle salad, red pepper pesto pasta, tabbouleh salad and - in time for the Coronation weekend - Coronation rice salad.”

Bakkavor Salads is creating 100 new jobs at its site in Carriden Industrial Estate, Bo'ness. Picture: Michael Gillen.

They are also serving up a fish feast with Mexican prawn salad and a chilli and garlic prawn pasta salad, and the Bo’ness team is also making a range of healthy snacking products, including cucumber batons with chive dip,

plus shawarma chicken with red pepper humous and za’atar spice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for those looking for some sweet treats, the Bakkavor foodies have been busy working up new creations, including the creation apple wedges in almonds and toffee sauce plus an apple and peanut butter dip.

Now to the surge in product innovation at the site, they are also recruiting for around 100 new roles across its business at all levels. With the summer holidays looming, the business is also offering flexible part-time holiday work for UK and overseas students.