Boat party on River Forth to promote 45 jobs at new restaurant

Buzzworks is hosting the sunset sail to celebrate the opening of its new Thirty Knots restaurant in South Queensferry.

It takes place on Friday, October 28, at 5.30pm for two hours along the scenic Firth of Forth and provide a host of free drinks, nibbles and canapes for all of those interested in joining the Buzzworks team.

Its new venture in the town - which launches next month - will create 45 employment opportunities, both in the kitchen and front of house.

Thirty Knots opens in South Queensferry in November.

On board will be some of the company’s chefs, bartenders, and operators.

Nicola Watt, Buzzworks Holdings’ head of people, said: “This is a very special recruitment event and we’re super excited to be able to showcase what we have to offer.

“Buzzworks is all about investing in our people, having fun on the job and ensuring a forward-thinking approach to work-life balance, and that’s why we felt a sunset cruise would be an exciting way to meet prospective employees and show them what a career in Buzzworks looks like.

“With the arrival of Thirty Knots in November, this is an excellent opportunity for those keen to work both within a rewarding industry and a leading Scottish hospitality employer, here in the stunning surroundings of South Queensferry.”