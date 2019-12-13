Bo’ness student Raymond is a gold class plasterer

Former Bo’ness Academy pupil Raymond Stirling (26) has won a gold medal in plastering at this year’s WorldSkills UK LIVE national final.

The City of Glasgow College student was one of eight finalists in the competition, which he described as “an incredible experience”.

He said: “I don’t think I quite realised how big an event it is and I was amazed at the range of skills and talent on display.

“Being involved in WorldSkills competitions has been a fantastic experience, which has benefited my work thanks to the training involved in getting ready for the competition, which meant I had to continually do a great job against the clock”.

He added: “City of Glasgow College and chief executive Paul Little said: “Raymond should be very proud indeed.

“Our students returned from WorldSkills with a total of 12 medals and I am delighted that their tremendous hard work has paid off”.

A total of 530 students and apprentices took part this year, competing over three days of intense competition across a range of core disciplines.