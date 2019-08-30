Bo’ness firm launches e-vehicle charging point locator smartphone app

A Bo’ness business has launched a revolutionary smartphone application to help drivers locate electric vehicle charging points.

Digital company Sanctus Media announced its WattsUp app had gone live for iOS and Android devices last week.

The development of the app was made possible courtesy of a £36,000 grant from SP Energy Networks’ Green Economy Fund, which was set up to help the Scottish Government reach its green targets by supporting projects that promote low-carbon heating and low-carbon transport and educate Scotland’s workforce on ways of creating a greener future.

WattsUp has UK-wide coverage and pinpoints e-vehicle charging points with real-time information and live updates.

Mike Gill helped to launch WattsUp along with Sanctus Media founder and business partner Neil MacLennan.

He said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to launch WattsUp on Google Play and open up our technology to motorists who use Android devices.

“At WattsUp we are committed to creating a greener future for everyone in Scotland and beyond and we hope that the launch of the app will encourage more people to make greener journeys and embrace electric vehicles.

“We want to get this into the hands of as many drivers as possible and make it as simple as possible.

“Myself and Neil knew each other before as e-car drivers and knew we wanted them to be considered by the mass market.

“We wanted to remove some of the difficulties perceived by new drivers, to allow them to use the app.

“When making a longer journey, drivers want to have the confidence they can make it without any issue.

“The app can also be used by drivers considering an e-car because it will show them the options and probably surprise them!”

