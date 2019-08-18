Blackness now has a brand new pub

The former Blackness Inn has reopened under new owners after a long period of closure - and has a new name.

The relaunched pub, now called the Lobster Pot, will be serving not only a full range of drinks but in also teas and coffees, along with a comprehensive food offer in weeks to come.

Owners Sheena and Colin O’Rourke, originally from Ireland, are determined to give the local community a range of services, while the business is likely to benefit from a dramatic surge in tourism visits to both Blackness Castle and the John Muir Way.

However the main emphasis will be on local custom, and the pub will have a “corner shop” facility allowing customers to buy standard household items like milk and bread.

The Lobster Pot will also be both child and dog friendly, “as long as they’re well behaved”.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sheena said: “There will also be a soft serve ice cream machine and we’ll be offering cream teas, lunches and evening meals.”

The couple moved to Blackness give years ago, and while they passed up an earlier option to buy decided the time was right to purchase when it was put back up for sale.

The property had been due to go to auction in February, but the couple bought it first– and since then have been working to to relaunch the old Inn as a brand new venture with wide-ranging appeal.

Commenting on social media, Angus MacDonald MSP said: “I can’t think of anywhere better to visit to rest your weary legs after climbing the stairs and rocks at Blackness Castle.

“Next time you are there, pop into The Lobster Pot, say hello, and treat yourself”.