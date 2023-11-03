News you can trust since 1845
Black Rooster: New chicken restaurant opening in Falkirk area

A news restaurant and takeaway is getting ready to open in the Falkirk area.
Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Popular Black Rooster Peri Peri is about to unveil it’s latest branch in Stenhousemuir’s Hallam Road.

The chicken restaurant chain began in Glasgow in 2017 and as its popularity grew, opened branches across Scotland. It is now entering into franchise opportunites.

The Stenhousemuir branch has already been recruiting staff with an opening date still to be announced.

This week the company teased it’s next opening on social media with a photograph at The Kelpies.

