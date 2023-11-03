A news restaurant and takeaway is getting ready to open in the Falkirk area.

Popular Black Rooster Peri Peri is about to unveil it’s latest branch in Stenhousemuir’s Hallam Road.

The chicken restaurant chain began in Glasgow in 2017 and as its popularity grew, opened branches across Scotland. It is now entering into franchise opportunites.

The Stenhousemuir branch has already been recruiting staff with an opening date still to be announced.