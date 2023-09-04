Birthday celebrations as Falkirk's Harry Potter inspired shop The Lonely Broomstick marks two years in town

The Lonely Broomstick on the town’s High Street held a day of celebrations to mark the occasion on Saturday. Among the events, the first 300 customers received special goodie bags and there were Harry Potter cosplayers visiting on the day too.

Customers were also given a birthday treat of ten per cent off all purchases made on the day.

The shop has proven popular with both locals and visitors alike since it was opened by Doris Lenaghen and her son Leslie in 2021. And on Saturday the birthday celebrations saw a queue of eager customers form on the High Street.

Queues formed outside on Saturday as The Lonely Broomstick marked its second anniversary in the town. (Pic: Alan Murray)

In a post on social media, Doris and Leslie thanked their customers for what they say has been an amazing two years. They said: “Back in 2021 we decided to make a bold choice and create a magical retail shop amidst one of the most challenging times ever seen in high street retail history. The vision was simple, create a shop you’d find within the wizarding world.”

The mother and son team knew they would have to think differently and open a shop that is more than just a shop and The Lonely Broomstick was born featuring unique and handcrafted magical items from hundreds of small creators from across the world.

The Lonely Broomstick also offers an immersive experience as visitors can sample some tasty wizarding drinks and become a potion master with the potion making experience.

The Facebook post continues: “We feel all the hard work paid off when we watch you laugh, smile and even cry of happiness as you experience what we designed over the last two years. We have surprised ourselves by the success of our magical shop, winning countless awards over the course of the two years including Best Gift Shop in the whole of Scotland.

Friends Clay Gillies (6) and Willow Murphy (6) were among the visitors to the magical shop on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

"The success isn’t just our own, it is the hundreds of small businesses that joined us in our vision and allowed us to share their magical creations within The Lonely Broomstick. Over the last two years we have supported and purchased from over 1000 small businesses from all over the world.