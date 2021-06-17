Bilfinger UK opens new regional office for 20 staff in Grangemouth

Engineering and industrial services provider Bilfinger UK has opened a new regional office in Grangemouth following a succession of recent contract wins in Scotland.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:53 am
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:54 am

The new site will provide a base for 20 employees and create the platform and infrastructure to support further growth for the business in Scotland.

Several of Bilfinger UK’s regional client’s contracts will be managed centrally from the new premises at Grangemouth Business Centre.

Martin Beale, regional director, said, “The new base will bring us closer to our clients in the region and will provide our business with the platform to build on the string of new maintenance and operations contracts we’re delivering across the energy sector.

Bilfinger have opened a new base in Grangemouth

Read More

Read More
Town centre location planned for new Falkirk Council HQ

“This investment in Grangemouth underpins our commitment to growing our footprint in Scotland across all of our core disciplines.”

Bilfinger UK is one of UK’s leading providers of integrated engineering and technical services to the process industry and employs more than 2,500 people operating across eight UK offices.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Bilfinger

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

GrangemouthScotland