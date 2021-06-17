Bilfinger UK opens new regional office for 20 staff in Grangemouth

The new site will provide a base for 20 employees and create the platform and infrastructure to support further growth for the business in Scotland.

Several of Bilfinger UK’s regional client’s contracts will be managed centrally from the new premises at Grangemouth Business Centre.

Martin Beale, regional director, said, “The new base will bring us closer to our clients in the region and will provide our business with the platform to build on the string of new maintenance and operations contracts we’re delivering across the energy sector.

Bilfinger have opened a new base in Grangemouth

“This investment in Grangemouth underpins our commitment to growing our footprint in Scotland across all of our core disciplines.”

Bilfinger UK is one of UK’s leading providers of integrated engineering and technical services to the process industry and employs more than 2,500 people operating across eight UK offices.

