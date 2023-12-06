Christmas is coming early for Falkirk shoppers who love a good bargain as the town’s massive new Poundland store opens its doors in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

The existing – much smaller – shop, which is also housed in the Howgate, shuts for good at 5.30pm on Friday and its larger successor, located in the former Watt Brothers branch which closed in 2019, opens at 8.30am on Saturday.

A Poundland Facebook post stated: “Our current store, which has served us so well, will close on Friday before we hand over to this beautiful new unit in the Howgate. So far in two days we’ve worked through 70 pallets of stock with more due in before we open for business. Our new store is only 40 yards away from our current unit in

the Howgate and we will be having our grand opening this Saturday.

Poundland's branch in Falkirk Central Retail Park closed for good last November but a new much larger branch is opening its doors in the Howgate Shopping Centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"You will see quite a difference on offer from a much expanded Poundland core range, Pepco clothing for the full family and a bigger range of chilled foods and ready

meals as well as a new frozen range.”

It is better news from Poundland than shoppers experienced last November when the Central Retail Park branch closed its doors for good rather than renew its lease at the location.

At the time a spokesperson from Poundland said: “While we’re sad to be closing our store at Falkirk Central Retail Park because the lease is coming to an end, we’ll