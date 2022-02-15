Benson for Beds confirms opening date for new store at Falkirk Central Retail Park

It opens its doors at Unit 15 at Falkirk Central Retail Park on Friday.

The 4000-square feet store replaces the nearby location it shared with Harveys until it became a standalone company in 2020. The shop will employ five staff.

Alan Williams, Bensons’ managing director for retail, said: “Falkirk is a great location for us and the move into the new store means we can show the best of what Bensons for Beds has to offer to people in the town and the surrounding region.

Benson for Beds is opening a new store in Falkirk

“Customers really like our new concept stores where they can see our full ranges and get all the help they need to make the right choice of bed and mattress."

The store will be run by manager Steven Crawford who has been with the company for 15 years at stores including Stirling and Uddingston.

