Bellair and Falkirk Business Hub lead support for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Companies across the district are being encouraged to support a cancer caring charity.

Founding1000 has been set up to allow businesses to provide vital financial aid to Maggie’s Forth Valley centre in Larbert.

Launched last Friday with support from its corporate partner Bellair (Scotland) Limited, the initiative asks for companies to support the charity by making a £1000 or encouraging staff and customers to raise £1000 over the course of a year.

The launch event, hosted by Bellair, which runs the Business Hub in the heart of Falkirk, attracted 50 companies to hear about the initiative and view the centre, as well as hearing about the work they do.

Managing director Colin Campbell said: “Bellair and Falkirk Business Hub are delighted to have partnered with Maggie’s Forth Valley as our new charity partner and have committed to funding the centre’s running cost for a day a year going forward.

“As well as this, we decided to become their first Founding1000 and work with the team at Maggie’s to launch the business initiative and get more companies to get on board.”

On the day 12 companies signed up, including Antonine Investments, Firth Electrical, Falkirk Football Club, PMP Plc, Jarvie Group, Xtreme Karting, Logical Ware, Forth Valley Chamber and the Stirling Innovation Centre with more pledges being made.

Every £1000 donated can help provide vital care packages for someone diagnosed with cancer provide support to their family. This includes: eight sessions with a cancer support specialist; four sessions with a psychologist; four sessions with a benefits advisor; four managing less stress sessions; six relaxation sessions; four light exercise sessions.

Thanking Bellair and the Business Hub, Cristina Pouso, Maggie’s Forth Valley centre fundraising manager, said: “Coming on board as the inaugural member to Founding1000 is a significant commitment. As one of our key corporate partners they have already done so much to support our centre.”

Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to run its centres and all the work carried out withing these venues.

To join or support Founding1000 contact cristina.pouso@maggiescentres.org.