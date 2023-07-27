'Behind the Business' video series to showcase those behind Falkirk town centre businesses

Erdal Ozer, owner of The Allotment Cafe, is one of the local business owners featuring in a series of 'behind the business' videos commissioned by Falkirk Delivers (pic: Michael Gillen)

The short videos bring the inspiring journeys of local business people to life and give customers an insight into those familiar faces around the town.

The first in the series features Erdal Ozer, the owner of The Allotment Cafe in The Howgate Shopping Centre. As a child Erdal worked as a shoe polisher, before venturing into the restaurant trade after leaving school. He moved to Scotland over 15 years ago, proudly calling it his second home, and he has established the popular cafe in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers Business Improvement District, expressed her enthusiasm for the behind-the-business video series. She said: “These videos are a heartfelt celebration of the people and families who pour their heart and soul into their businesses. We believe in fostering a strong sense of community, and these videos beautifully showcase the inspiring journeys and dedication behind local establishments like Allotment Cafe.”

The video provides an intimate look at Erdal’s journey as he turned his dream into reality and transformed a modest 20 seat cafe into a thriving establishment with 110 seats, all amidst the challenges of a global pandemic.

The hard work and dedication of Erdal and his team have been recognised at the Falkirk and Stirling regional finals of Scotland’s Business Awards where last year they won Best Cafe, and this year they have been named Best Eatery.