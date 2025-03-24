Beauty therapist finds out if Falkirk Council will let her keep property makeover in place
Alan Webster lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 14, which was validated on February 17, looking to construct a building for use as a beauty therapy salon at 219 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.
The application is retrospective – meaning the work has already been carried out on the development.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the facility to remain on Friday, March 21.
According to the online planning documents the applicant is “seeking planning permission for change of use of a modestly sized garden room to a home based beauty salon” which would be used to “administer beauty treatments on an appointment only basis”.
It was stated the business, known as Jennifer Graham Beauty, offers nail and eyelash extensions and the salon has capacity for two customers at any given time.
Typical operating hours are 10am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4 pm on Saturday.
The applicant stated the proposal would not have a “demonstrable impact on residential amenity” because it would not increase noise pollution or traffic.
Parking provision is proposed for the adjacent Duke Street where there are "ample on-street spaces” and, as a maximum of only two clients can be seen at one time, this is “sufficient” space.
Since the salon is well hidden and set well below existing roof levels, it would have no impact on the “greater visual environment and character” of the area.
