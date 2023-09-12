News you can trust since 1845
Beancross Farm restaurant: Falkirk hotel giant responds to venue closure as rumours start to fly

More information has emerged regarding the closure of a restaurant at a popular local wedding venue.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST
In a post on Facebook, the tenants of the Beancross Farm, West Beancross Farm, Polmont, informed customers the restaurant part of the business is now closed.

The post stated: “We come bearing unfortunate news. It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of our main restaurant for food from Monday, September 11.

"However, we want to assure you our bar will remain open and fully operational from 11am till 10pm, serving up your favourite drinks and beverages.

Beancross Farm Hotel restaurant is now closed (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Beancross Farm Hotel restaurant is now closed (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"Please note all functions and events will continue as scheduled for the month of September, so you can still enjoy those special moments with us. We apologise for

any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time."

The tenants then asked clients who had bookings at the venue after September to get in touch with them if they had not already been contacted.

Many people took to Facebook yesterday to share their sadness over the news and a few to vent their anger and frustration at the situation.

Hannigan Hotels Ltd – the landlord of Beancross Farm – has responded to online comments which claimed it terminated the lease at the premises.

In an online post Hannigan Hotels Ltd stated: “There have been allegations Hannigan Hotels Lid ended tne lease at Beancross. This is categorically false information.

“We are the landlord at this property and the tenant, Discovery Group, asked to terminate their lease early. We at no point asked them to leave nor did we terminate

their lease without notice. This can be confirmed by Discovery Group directors.

"We would like to reiterate our respects for the integrity of Discovery Group for honouring their deposits and vouchers, which locally hasn't always been the case when

other hotels and restaurants have closed.

"We understand rumours happen and incorrect information is passed around, but would like to ask the community to stop spreading false information as this is only damaging.

“A business who tried to service the community has failed and as you can imagine this has impacted many people, please be considerate of this.”

