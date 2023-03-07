Bargains to be had as Falkirk town centre businesses take part in Fiver Fest

The nationwide initiative is aimed at supporting local businesses and boosting the local economy with businesses offering special deals and discounts, all for just £5, over a fortnight.

The latest Fiver Fest event takes place from Saturday, March 11 to Saturday, March 25 and is being organised locally by Falkirk Delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to show support for local businesses within the town centre while encouraging residents to shop local.

Representatives from five of the 50 businesses taking part - Fone Unlocker, Acacia Beauty, Salon XII, Fonexpert and Karizma Barbers - with members of the Falkirk Delivers team. Pic: Michael Gillen.

There are a number of benefits expected from participating in Fiver Fest – which is popular in many towns around the UK – including increasing footfall in the town centre which generates more business for local merchants. It will help create a more vibrant atmosphere which will be beneficial to all businesses, and not just those participating; and it provides a unique opportunity for local businesses to showcase products and services, connecting with potential customers in a fun and engaging way.

Ashlea Fletcher, assistant BID manager at Falkirk Delivers said: “Falkirk Delivers is committed to supporting the local economy within the town centre and we believe that Fiver Fest is an excellent way to do just that. We encourage residents to take advantage of the special deals and discounts that will be available in Falkirk town centre during this event and to support local businesses by shopping local.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 businesses have already signed up to take part in the initiative – with others still being added. Among them are a wide range of businesses including retailers, food outlets and hair salons.

Some of the businesses who will be offering customers deals for just £5 are: 4 Coo Wynd, Uzma Brows and Beauty; Wild at Heart; Renella; The Lonely Broomstick; Foodfix; Babes Boutique; Acoustic Cafe; Piccolina; Angel Feathers; High Spirits; Icons; Whimsic Alley; Domestic Appliance Parts; Racks 4 Reptiles; Moment in Frame; Abuzz Mobility; Casci’s Cafe; Marshalls Family Bakers; Cheerz; AJ’s Cafe; Sal’s Famous Pizzas; Fone Expert; Green Room; Blue Lass Tattoo; Lucky 13 Tattoo Piercing Studio; Karizma; Nicola’s Barber; Johnston’s Butcher; Perfect Brows and Beauty; Callendar Pharmacy; Centre Stage; Well Now Health and Being Centre; Enjjoy; Aran; Phone Unlocker; Puddle Lane; Seagull Trust; Polish Pantry Deli Bakery; Fonefix; Scarlet Ribbons; Scottish Aromatics; Brothers Barbers; Lynn’s Small Animal Rehoming Charity and Military Clothing.

Ashlea added: “Let’s come together to support our local economy and make Falkirk town centre a thriving hub for local businesses.”