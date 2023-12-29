Bargains aplenty for shoppers who venture out to Falkirk town centre at the start of 2024
The January sales are on the way and when it comes to clothing deals Falkirk stores have plenty to offer – New Look is knocking up to 60 per cent off with new lines added, while USC has up 50 per cent off most items and Quiz is taking 70 per cent off selected items.
Joining the price slashing bonanaza are Bonmarche, with up to 50 per cent off selected items, Runway Boutique is knocking off 70 per cent while stock lasts and Quest Ladieswear, Picara and Catwalk have all got 50 per cent off deals in store.
Exit Menswear has 30 per cent off selected brands, Quest Menswear has knocked off 25 per cent from certain items, JD and Tom Dick and Harry up to 50 per cent and Whild at Heart has bumped 25 per cent off selected goods.
When it comes to clothes for the youngsters Piccolina has up to 50 per cent off while stocks last, Babes Boutique’s January sale has 30 per cent off selected items, Jolly Tots has up to 50 per cent off items and Clever Clogs has 20 per cent off everything in store.
If people are looking for things that sparkle at the start of 2024, No 43 Jewellery Workshop has 20 per cent off selected items, Warren James has a general sale on selected items, Chisolm Hunter has 50 per cent off and Donald Corbett has up to 20 per cent off selected items.