Bakkavor Salads dish up 10 new healthy salads - and donation for Bo'ness Fair

Healthy eating is on the menu for a Bo’ness food production company.

The team at Bakkavor Salads has launched ten new salad products as part of its healthy focus on high protein meals for 2025.

High-protein diets are growing in popularity across the UK as more people look to improve their food intake. They can be an effective for weight loss and muscle growth – and they can support numerous science-backed health benefits, including stronger bones, better sleep and a healthier body weight.

The leading employer in the local community, the 1200-strong Bo’ness team at Bakkavor Salads makes millions of salad-based meals every year, with products stocked in M&S and Tesco stores nationwide.

Bakkavor Salads general manager Kirk Connor (left) joins colleagues from the Bo'ness site. Pic: Contributed (Picture: Submitted)

They are confident that the new salads will join the long list being enjoyed by millions of people nationwide.

The new products include:

1. Good Gut 35 Plants Salad

2. Glow Beetroot & Dukkah Chicken Salad

3. Defence Golden Chicken & Grains Salad

4. Brain Food Super Salmon Salad

5. High Protein Naked Green Goddess

6. Tuna Butter Bean Salad

7. Chargrilled Chicken Butter Bean Salad

8. High Protein Bang Bang Chicken

9. High Protein Pulled Pork & Sesame Butternut Crush

10. High Protein Bang Bang Cauliflower.

Kirk Connor, general manager at the Bo'ness plant said: “Our big start to 2025 is good news for the local community. Not only does our business growth support career development opportunities for our long-serving colleagues, but we will also be creating new employment opportunities for 2025 – including flexible working roles and a new intake of apprentices.

"For the people of Bo’ness it’s also good for them to know that the secret salad factory on their doorstep is once again feeding the nation – and our high protein salads for 2025 offer people a range of tasty options to support a healthy and balanced diet for the year ahead.”

In addition to its focus on food innovation, the Bo’ness team is also stepping up its long-standing track record for positive community engagement for the New Year. With match-funding from Bakkavor, the Bo’ness-based business has recently made an £1800 donation for the Bo’ness Fair.