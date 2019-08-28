Bainsford Indian restaurant and Grangemouth cheesecake empire scoop top awards

It’s official – the finest Indian cuisine and the most scrumptious desserts in the whole of Scotland can be found right here in the Falkirk district.

Masala Ram’s in Bainsford was named Best Indian Establishment at the sixth Food Awards Scotland 2019 on Monday, August 26 at a glittering awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow, ran by Creative Oceanic.

Kelly and Lorrie White from the Caledonian Cheesecake Company

The Caledonian Cheesecake Company, based in Grangemouth, also enjoyed success on the night, taking home the coveted Best Dessert Outlet in Scotland accolade.

Masala Ram’s general manager, Sonia Salhotra said she was both “happy and overwhelmed” her establishment had won.

She said: “It means a lot to be named the best in Scotland because every single member of staff at Masala Ram’s tries really hard to offer our customers a first class service and unique experience.

“We pride ourselves on serving excellent food and we have a long list of loyal customers both locally and further afield because people are willing to travel for good food.

“We would like to thank all our customers and also our talented staff who work so hard and combine their unique talents and experience to offer a first class service.”

This is the latest accolade for Masala Ram’s which was also awarded the Best Dining Experience of the Year title in April for the central region at the Scottish Curry Awards 2019.

Lorrie White who runs the Caledonian Cheesecake Company alongside her sister Kelly White are no strangers to success either, having won the Best Scottish Food Produce title at the Food Awards Scotland 2018.

Winning the Best Dessert Outlet in Scotland title was “definitely the icing on the cake” said Lorrie.

“We are delighted to have won and feel so proud and we can’t thank our customers enough.

“Since I took over the business in 2017 we’ve started selling other cheesecake products like doughnuts and cookies which have proved extremely popular and we now supply a variety of local shops and businesses.

“We are also looking into opening another outlet in the near future as demand is so high.”

CEO of Creative Oceanic Irfan Younis said: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists. We welcomed and rewarded some of the best in the Scottish Food industry who serve us up

some of the tastiest food, enhance our culture, deliver top quality customer service and provide us with some of the best banter around.

“All winners and finalists should feel immensely proud as the competition was tough this year. We commit to continue pushing businesses and professionals forward to showcase themselves and get the recognition they deserve.”