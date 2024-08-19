Bad burgers: Products removed from Falkirk stores' shelves due to 'burn risk'

By James Trimble
Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A superstore has been forced to removed its own make burgers from sale to a “potential burn risk”.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Tesco, which has branches in Falkirk, Camelon and Redding, has now removed its Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because of the burn risked carried by the aforementioned “melting middle”.

A FSA spokesperson said: “The centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked. This may result in a burn risk to customers.”

Related topics:TescoFalkirkFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.