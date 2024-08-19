Bad burgers: Products removed from Falkirk stores' shelves due to 'burn risk'
A superstore has been forced to removed its own make burgers from sale to a “potential burn risk”.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Tesco, which has branches in Falkirk, Camelon and Redding, has now removed its Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because of the burn risked carried by the aforementioned “melting middle”.
A FSA spokesperson said: “The centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked. This may result in a burn risk to customers.”
