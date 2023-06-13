News you can trust since 1845
Awards success for Falkirk district photography business

A local photography business won a string of awards at a ceremony last month.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST
Martin and Elaine Weir of Weir photography with their awardsMartin and Elaine Weir of Weir photography with their awards
Martin and Elaine Weir of Weir photography with their awards

Martin and Elaine Weir of Weir Photography won several awards at the Scottish Master Photography Regional Awards, held at The Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth.

The couple moved their home and business from Alloa to the Linlithgow area in 2019. They completed the build of their new home in the countryside between Polmont and Linlithgow in 2020 where they now run their photography business and family portrait studio.

At the annual awards ceremony Martin, 55, won ten Awards of Excellence and 16 Merit Awards across the categories contemporary wedding; complete wedding; classic wedding; family portrait; classic portrait; complete portrait and commercial photography. Elaine won a further four Merit Awards for her work as second photographer at weddings.

Martin and Elaine have been working together for 18 years. They love capturing weddings, family memories and corporate events.

Elaine said: “We are both delighted to have won the awards as it shows that the training and ongoing development we do has been recognised by judges who are amongst the best in the UK.”

It is not the first time the Weirs have had their work recognised with awards. They won similar awards in 2019 at the last annual Scottish Master Photography Regional Awards before Covid and in 2017 they won overall Scottish Wedding Photographer of the Year in the Complete Wedding category.

Visit www.weirphotography.co.uk

