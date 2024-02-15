Awards success for Falkirk businesses at the Scottish Make Up Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steph Chisholm from Salon Sisters in the High Street was named both regional winner for central Scotland and overall winner in the Lash Extension Specialist of the Year category at the awards.

She was among the top make up professionals from across Scotland to be recognised at the awards ceremony in Glasgow last week.

The awards, which are now in their third year, aim to celebrate the masters who create luscious looks and provide top class services and treatments using innovative products and techniques.

Steph from Salon Sisters in Falkirk High Street was named Lash Extension Specialist of the Year at the Scottish Make Up Awards 2024. (Pic: Scottish Make Up Awards)

In a post on her Facebook page, Steph described the win as a “pinch me moment”. She said: "The nerves I felt standing up on that stage were unreal and I couldn’t believe it when I heard that I had won . Thank you for all my clients for supporting me in my business and thank you for my friends and family for pushing me to strive.

“Thank you to you all for your support and your votes”

But it wasn’t just the town centre salon that was among the local winners.

Mona Aesthetics Studio and Academy in Ladysmill was named Training Academy of the Year, and Vivian of Lookviva Beauty was the central region winner in the Freelance Make Up Artist of the Year category.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Make-Up Awards 2024 said: “It was another fantastic evening where we were able to honour the truly exceptional make-up industry in Scotland, and it’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the talent and dedication of the professionals who make it so remarkable.

“We are proud to recognise the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners and to support the growth and development the country’s thriving makeup industry.