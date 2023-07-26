Asiyah and Jawad Javed, who run Day Today in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir, received the category star for Marketing to Customers award at the IAA awards. (pic: submitted)

Asiyah and Jawad Javed, who own Day Today Express in Alloa Road, have received an award from the Independent Achievers Academy (IAA) for the second year in a row.

The popular convenience store received the category star for Marketing to Customers award at the IAA awards ceremony in Birmingham earlier this month. The IAA is a business development programme supporting independent news and convenience retailers. The awards recognise those retailers who have gone above and beyond across the core principles of retailing.

Last year the Day Today store picked up the Rising Star Award at the same ceremony.

Asiyah and Jawed Javed with their family as they pick up their award. (Pic: Submitted)

Asiyah said of their latest award: “It was amazing, I couldn’t believe we actually won.”

Their success has also been recognised by Falkirk MSP Michelle Thomson who raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament congratulating them and wishing them success in the future.

This most recent award comes just as work has begun on an extension to the shop. Asiyah explained that the building works will enable the store to stock more products, and a car park is also being created next to the shop for those customers who have travelled from further afield.

The convenience store will be open throughout the ongoing building works, which are expected to take three months and be completed in October.

Asiyah and Jawad Javed opened the shop six years ago and have been building up their business since then.

During the pandemic, the couple were praised for their support for the community by helping those in need. As well as providing over 10,000 care packs which included masks and hand sanitiser for the elderly and infirm, they also gave food for those who otherwise would have gone without and handed out food packages.