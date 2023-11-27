Award winning start for Larbert dog treat store which goes the extra mile to feed your pooch
Doug’s Dug Treats, in Main Street, Larbert, opened for business in July and has proved an immediate hit with dog owners and – more importantly – their dogs.
Doug Pitcaithly, 53, owns and runs the shop as he continues to work as an employee for Scottish Water, but the success of the business has him thinking of expanding to include products for other pets in the future.
"We are getting brilliant feedback,” said Doug. “People are loving it because we’ve got the best selection of natural do treats around – I always try to do the best I can to source the best treats I can get my hands on.
“It’s taken time to build up the business but we’re getting there.”
They must be getting there quite quickly, because the shop recently took home the Best Natural Dog Treats prize at the SME News British Made Awards.
Not bad for a business which Doug admitted started as a “hobby” back in 2020 before opening the shop this year.
“We were keeping and breeding Rottweilers and looking for the best things to feed to my dogs, trying to find the right selection they required. I just thought why don’t I start doing this for other people and their dogs.”
The family business grew by attending weekly farmers markets and online sales and eventually has got to a point now where it can sustain the Larbert shop as well as continue operating the online service it started with.
Doug goes that extra mile to source the best natural dog treats around and their dogs – Graf, Otto, Rio and Nova – sample the goods to insure they meet heir high standards.
Doug said: “I was down in Chester at one of the suppliers there recently – you’ve got to get out there and meet people if you want to get the best suppliers.”
As well as tasty canine treats the store also stocks toys, leads and other dog related goods.
