Award win for Stenhousemuir retailers as they prepare to mark five years in business

Asiyah and Jawad Javed are set to mark the fifth anniversary of the Day-Today Express in Alloa Road, this week and the celebrations come less than two weeks after the business owners won the latest in a series of awards.

The popular convenience store picked up the Rising Star Award at the Independent Achiever’s Academy gala dinner in Birmingham on July 13.

The IAA is a learning, development and recognition programme where those retailers who have gone above and beyond across the core principles of retailing are recognised.

Day-Today owners Asiyah Javed and Jawad Javed are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the store opening this week and will be giving away free cheesecake.

Asiyah said: “We didn’t expect to win that one. We were nominated for innovation and when the winner of that award got announced and it was someone else we thought we hadn't won anything.

“But then we got shouted for the Rising Star Award.

“We couldn’t believe it.

"We took our son, who is 16, to the awards for the first time and we won.

"It was a proud moment and a big shock for us.

"It's a benchmark in the shop which they come and check and they have been impressed with what we have done.”

The owners are looking ahead to Thursday when they will host an afternoon of celebrations at the store to mark their five years in business in Stenhousemuir.

It comes after earlier this year the Javeds took over the former Caledonian Cheesecake business, which had been operating in Grangemouth.

Now the cheesecakes are being made and sold in the busy corner shop, and as part of the birthday celebrations which run from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, customers will be able to taste them for free.

Asiyah continued: “We opened up a closed shop that had been closed for years.

“Everyone was saying the shop was jinxed don’t buy it.

“We bought it and opened five years ago.

"It’s been a busy five years and my husband and I have been working non-stop.

“It’s an exciting time for us.

"The amount of awards we have won in the last five years is unbelievable.

“We have got people who come regularly from further away as they know that the money they spend goes into the community.

“On Thursday we’re celebrating five years and we'll be giving away free cheesecakes and goody bags for the kids.There will also be face painting and balloon modelling.”

During the pandemic, Asiyah and Jawad were praised for their support for the community by helping those in need.

As well as providing over 10,000 care packs which included masks and hand sanitiser for the elderly and infirm, they also gave food for those who otherwise would have gone without and handed out food packages.

The Javeds have already received a host of awards including Confectionery Retailer of the Year and Community Retailer of the Year titles in this year’s Local Retailer Awards.

Their business was named as the overall winner in the Shop Local, Shop Little Heroes Awards, by the Federation of Independent Retailers, for going above and beyond for vulnerable customers during the pandemic.