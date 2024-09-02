Award today, gone tomorrow: Denny salon boss wins Scottish title ... and then loses it
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Linda Millar, owner of Hair at 106, in Stirling Street, was attending the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards in Manchester last month and was overjoyed to win Salon of the Year for Scotland.
However, hours after being presented with the award she was so proud of, she realised she had left it behind.
Linda is in no doubt the blame lies squarely on the stomach of husband Daniel Smith, owner of Denny’s Alltruck Cranes, who is no stranger to winning ways himself as manager of last year’s league champions Dunipace Juniors FC.
“It was my husband thinking about his stomach and rushing us down to breakfast,” she laughed.
Linda and the Hair at 106 team – Natalie Wallace and Grace Cross-Walker – certainly have a lot to smile about, having been named Best Hair Salon in last year’s Scottish Hair And Beauty Awards and looking forward to their 30th year in business in 2025.
Linda did her training at Fay’s hair salon in Laurieston, but was soon heading out on her own and opened her own business in her home town of Denny in 1995.
“We are mainly colourists at Hair at 106,” said Linda. “But we do a bit of everything. We’ve had clients who have been with us from the very beginning and we always have new people coming in all the time – a real mix of age ranges too.”
Those loyal clients will be chuffed for Linda and the team’s latest win, but not as thrilled as the woman herself.
"I’m over the moon about it,” said Linda. “I thought we did really well last year winning for central Scotland, but being named as the winner for the whole of Scotland has been unbelievable.
"I just want to thank all our customers for their support through the years.”
Linda said the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards organiser have promised to send her a replacement award, which means she can hopefully forgive husband Daniel for his rumbling tum.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.