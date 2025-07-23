Award shortlist for initiative to improve broadband connection for Falkirk town centre businesses

An initiative by Falkirk Delivers was shortlisted for the Connectivity Award at the recent Let’s Celebrate Towns Awards.

The awards, which are now in their third year, acknowledge the significant role of UK towns in driving local economic growth and supporting community-led initiatives.

The business improvement district’s submission, titled ‘Ultrafast Broadband Rollout’, highlighted the organisation’s targeted efforts to transform digital infrastructure across Falkirk town centre.

Delivered in partnership with 802 Words, the project tackled long-standing issues with slow, unreliable broadband by rolling out gigabit-capable full fibre infrastructure to ensure local businesses could access fast, affordable and reliable connectivity fit for the future.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, attended the Let's Celebrate Towns Awards recently, supported by Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank. (Pic: contributed)

Crucially, Falkirk Delivers secured an exclusive BID member agreement with 802 Works, enabling businesses to access ultrafast broadband at a reduced rate.

And as a result, BID members are collectively saving over £50,000 in broadband costs over the next two years.

Alongside the infrastructure improvements, Falkirk Delivers provided hands-on digital support to help businesses fully embraces the benefits of better connectivity, with free digital skills workshops to boost confidence and capability across areas including social media and online trading.

With hundreds of entries submitted for the awards across six categories, the team at Falkirk Delivers were delighted to be selected as a finalist.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, attended a reception at the House of Lords where the achievements of the shortlisted towns were recognised. She was supported by Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank.

Elaine said: “Although we are naturally disappointed not to have won, we were absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted from such a strong field of entries across the UK.

"To be recognised at a national level for our connectivity work is a significant achievement for Falkirk and a reflection of the dedication of our team and the businesses we serve.”

Falkirk Delivers is committed to creating a digitally enabled and economically resilient town centre.

The Let’s Celebrate Towns Awards were this year delivered by Visa in partnership with the British Retail Consortium.

They focused on six categories identified as key to supporting local growth and development – High Street Transformation, Small Business Support, Future Skills, Connectivity, Circularity, and Powering Change.