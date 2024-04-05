Award for Grangemouth hair clinic at the Aesthetic Excellence Awards Scotland 2024
Evolution Hair Clinic was among the finalists in the Best Hair Restoration Clinic category at the Aesthetic Excellence Awards Scotland last month – and the clinic, run by husband wife, Colin and Gilly Smith took home the trophy.
The awards, which are now in their second year, aim to showcase the extraordinary talent who are dedicated and have an unwavering commitment to advancing the field of aesthetics in Scotland.
The winners included a diverse range of clinics and practitioners, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional commitment to providing the highest quality of service to their clients.
Evolution Hair Clinic specialises in scalp micropigmentation (SMP), which is effective for balding hair, thinning hair, transplant scars and alopecia. Tiny droplets of pigment are used to replicate hair follicles and create the look of a shaved head or buzz cut.
Colin from Evolution, based in the town’s Falkirk Road, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to receive such a prestigious award and to be up against so many fabulous clinics. We are very humbled as they are all amazing clinics.
“We are a husband and wife team where I carry out the SMP and my wife, Gilly, does all the background work of the business, which works perfectly.
"Doing this kind of work is just amazing as we get to meet so many fabulous people from all walks of life with one goal in mind.
"The feedback we get from our clients after they have finished their sessions with us, is just great. There is no better feeling than being able to help people get their confidence back and start feeling better about themselves after starting to lose their hair.”
A spokesperson for the Aesthetic Excellence Awards Scotland 2024 said: “We are thrilled to honour the remarkable achievements of those within the Aesthetic industry. Their commitment to pushing boundaries, pursuing excellence, and making a positive impact on the aesthetics landscape in Scotland is truly commendable. Congratulations to all the winners and our Highly Commended recipients on their accomplishments.”
