Fraser Matheson with the award, accompanied by Willie Hoggan whose blue tie did not form part of his work gear.

A firm which refurbished the Crown of Thorns in Linlithgow has received a prestigious award for its work.

Matheson Plumbing Company Ltd won the coveted Ian Harvey Architectural Award in the Federation of Traditional Metal Roofing Contractors Hard Metals Awards.

Founded by Gordon Matheson in 1992, it is the first time the Falkirk firm has entered the awards so he was delighted to secure the prestigious accolade.

Gordon (63) said: “It’s not every day you work on such a unique and complex project. The last one we did was about 15 years ago, the Hamilton Hall in St Andrews, which is one of the most photographed buildings in the golfing world.

“One of the other category winners at the awards said he thought about tendering for the Crown of Thorns but he couldn’t work out how to do it – that gives you an idea of the complexity of the work involved and how difficult it was to get it right.

“I hoped we might be in the running but I was delighted that we won; it’s a great reward for our team. We employ 10 members of staff and they were all involved, with Willie Hoggan being on site every day.

“The award is recognition that their peers recognise the standard of workmanship that was involved.”

Formed in 2006, FTMRC is the premier trade association in the UK for specialist contractors in the supported metal roofing business.

An awards spokeswoman said: “The Crown of Thorns spire of St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow is an iconic landmark, known for its distinctive, sculptural form. Our judges said competition was very tough for this award but they were happy with their final selection of this striking project.”

The Matheson family have a long and proud association with the Crown of Thorns.

Back in 1964, it was Tom Matheson and his son Harry, and their Thomas Matheson Plumbling Company, which completed the work to cover the spire with its gold anodised aluminium cladding.

Almost 60 years later it was their grandson and son who was employed to refurbish the structure.

Gordon learned his craft when he started working in the family firm, aged 17. In 1992, he founded his own company. He now employs 10 roofwork specialists who work in lead and hard metals such as copper and zinc, including his nephew Fraser, who continued the family line by working on the spire.

Gordon added: “I was interested in the project because of the family connection. It’s also a one-off; we’re used to working on different projects every day but there’s not another one like the Crown of Thorns.

“In a way it was a relief to finish it as we were working throughout the winter, which made an already complex project that bit tougher!

“However, we were delighted with the end result – it looks superb and the award is the icing on top.”

The work was completed in April and the spire’s original gold finish, now restored, has received much praise.

Alan Miller, who led the Aspire fundraising campaign, added: “We’re delighted the main contractor has won this award in recognition of the outstanding complexity and quality of its work on the church’s iconic spire.”